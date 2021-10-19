Shrewsbury Town suspend three fans for alleged racist abuse during their match with MK Dons

Shrewsbury Town have suspended three fans for alleged racist abuse during their match with MK Dons.
The League One club confirmed two supporters were ejected from the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium for "racist gestures" during the 1-0 win on Saturday October 16.
Three fans have now been suspended from attending Shrewsbury games.
A club statement read: "Further to the allegations of racist abuse during our game on Saturday v MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town FC have today suspended 3 supporters from attending all fixtures with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a joint Club/West Mercia Police investigation.
"As a club we have a zero-tolerance policy to any forms of racism and discrimination and will be fully supporting a full investigation into the allegations."
Club Statement. #NotTodayOrAnyDay | #Salop pic.twitter.com/66cFLy67Qh— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) October 16, 2021
- Shrewsbury 1-0 MK Dons | Crawley 0-1 Sutton United
- Sparta Prague avoid UEFA sanctions after booing of Rangers' Glen Kamara
- UEFA investigating after alleged racist abuse of Man Utd's Anthony Elanga
On the same day, Crawley said a racist slur was heard among home supporters during their 1-0 defeat to Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium, and have urged anyone with any further information about the incident to report it to the club and police.
The League Two side released a statement after the game which read: "The club are aware of an incident regarding alleged racial abuse during the first half of this afternoon's match against Sutton United. The alleged abuse was heard from the home terrace.
"Crawley Town Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.
"The club, alongside Sussex Police, is working to identify the potential person/persons involved and is prepared to take the strongest possible action against them.
"Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club's investigation should contact the club via the following email address, feedback@crawleytownfc.com or by contacting Sussex Police.
"The club will be making no further comment at this stage."
An 84th-minute goal from Isaac Olaofe earned Sutton the victory over Crawley on Saturday while Shaun Whalley's strike in the second half earned Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury their win against MK Dons, ending a three-game losing streak.
Kick It Out reporting racism
Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out
Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.