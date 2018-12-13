Darrell Clarke leaves Bristol Rovers after six years with club

Darrell Clarke guided Bristol Rovers back to League One from the Conference

Darrell Clarke has left his role as manager of Sky Bet League One side Bristol Rovers.

He guided the club to promotion from the conference and League Two after taking over as first-team manager, having joined the club six years ago initially as assistant coach.

"After much soul searching and lengthy deliberations it has been mutually agreed that it is probably in the best interests of the club and of Darrell Clarke to seek a fresh way forward," the club said.

"Darrell leaves the club with immediate effect and on amicable terms."

1:44 Highlights as Bristol Rovers lost 4-0 at home to Doncaster last time out Highlights as Bristol Rovers lost 4-0 at home to Doncaster last time out

Bristol Rovers have lost their last six league matches, and sit in the relegation zone in League One.

"This season commenced with optimism and high expectations of a challenge for the play-off places but results and performances have been disappointing," the club added.