Darrell Clarke apologises to Bristol Rovers fans for results in wake of dismissal

Darrell Clarke has apologised for this season's results before his departure from Bristol Rovers

Darrell Clarke has apologised to Bristol Rovers supporters for results this season which led to him losing his job as manager last week.

The 41-year-old left the League One club last week with them sitting 21st in the table, and they have since dropped to 23rd after losing 2-1 at Sunderland on Saturday with caretaker boss Graham Coughlan in charge.

Clarke was one of the longer-serving managers in the EFL, having joined Rovers in March 2014 after some impressive results with non-league side Salisbury.

In a statement issued by the League Managers' Association, Clarke said: "I have been fortunate enough to develop a special bond with the club's incredible supporters and I will always be thankful to them for the way they backed me, the staff and the players.

"Together, we have created some incredible memories; returning to the Football League at the first attempt at Wembley Stadium, then following this up with automatic promotion to League 1.

"Those days and many others are etched in our minds and are something we can all take great pride in.

"However, this season has been a disappointment for me. I want to take this opportunity to apologise to everyone connected with the club for the results so far.

"It's not for the want of the lads trying. They have given me and the staff everything, always working hard and believing in each other. They are an honest bunch and I wish them the best for this season.

"Last Thursday was simply the saddest of days, saying my goodbyes to everyone at the club. It's a day that none of us wanted to experience, but that's football. However, my last words to the players were a reminder that it would be even sadder if the club went backwards from here.

"I know the supporters will continue to back the lads, as they always have, and I wish caretaker manager Graham Coughlan all the best and hope they can climb the table soon."