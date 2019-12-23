Bristol Rovers News

Jose Mourinho mentee Ben Garner gets Bristol Rovers job

Rovers, fourth in League One, turn to former West Brom assistant head coach

Last Updated: 23/12/19 11:58am

Former West Brom assistant head coach Ben Garner becomes Bristol Rovers new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal
Bristol Rovers have appointed former West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace coach Ben Garner as their new manager.

Bristol Rovers have appointed former West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace coach Ben Garner as their new manager.

Understood to have previously been mentored by Jose Mourinho while undertaking his UEFA Pro Licence in 2014, Garner replaces Graham Coughlan who left earlier this month to take charge of Mansfield Town.

Garner began his coaching career at Palace where his work in the Academy saw him develop the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne, Victor Moses and Jonny Williams before progressing to the first-team coaching staff.

In 2015, he was appointed assistant head coach at West Brom, working under Tony Pulis before being appointed assistant head coach at Indian Super League side ATK.

The 39-year-old joins the League One club with immediate effect on a two-and-a-half-year deal and will take charge of the Boxing Day game at home to AFC Wimbledon.

