Peterborough Director of Football Barry Fry charged with alleged betting offences

Peterborough director Barry Fry charged with alleged betting offences by the FA

Peterborough United’s Director of Football Barry Fry has been charged by the FA for alleged betting offences.

The charge relates to matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season and Fry has until December 20 to respond.

Fry has been at Peterborough since 1996, when he became chairman-manager of the club, before taking up a Director of Football role in 2005.

He was succeeded as chairman by Darragh MacAnthony 12 years ago.

An FA spokesperson said: "Barry Fry, Peterborough United's Director of Football, has been charged for misconduct in relation to betting.

"It is alleged that he placed bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions during the 2017/18 season in breach of FA Rule E8. He has until 6pm on 20 December 2018 to respond to the charge."