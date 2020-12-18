Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony urges EFL clubs to take legal action over latest fan stadium ban

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has urged EFL clubs to take legal action against the government following the reintroduction of bans on spectators due to rising coronavirus cases.

It comes after large areas of south-east England, including Peterborough, is set to be added to the 'very high alert' category this weekend.

Previously clubs in these areas were allowed to welcome a limited number of fans back into grounds earlier this month, with this latest move meaning they will now be forced to close their doors once again.

The news provoked a furious response from Posh owner MacAnthony, who took to Twitter to call for a collective pushback on the government from clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

"Another nail in (the) coffin for our industry," Darragh MacAnthony wrote. "You can have fans back... for a game... then pull the plug again...more money down drain to prep for it all.

"All clubs in the EFL need to put legal fund together to look at suing government over bailing out other industries & leaving ours to wither away..."

MacAnthony also went on to say funds from the Premier League's £50m bailout package for third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two sides would not soften the blow.

"And no 400,000 pounds from Premier League doesn't scratch surface," he added.

Peterborough host Ipswich Town on Saturday with a statement on their club website confirming the latest measures.

It read: "As a consequence of the government announcement this morning Peterborough has been moved into Tier 3.

"This means that this weekend's match vs. Ipswich Town and the match vs. Charlton Athletic on the 29th December will have to take place behind closed doors."

Sky Sports News has contacted the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for comment.

Who is moving tiers?

A total of NINE clubs from the top four divisions have been affected by Thursday's tier announcement:

Premier League: No changes

Championship: Reading, Luton and Wycombe all move from Tier 2 to Tier 3; Bristol City move from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

League One: Portsmouth, Peterborough, MK Dons all move from Tier 2 to Tier 3; Bristol Rovers move from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

League Two: Stevenage move from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

In terms of this weekend's fixtures, three games will now be played behind closed doors, having previously anticipated having fans: