WATCH: Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis' howler gifts Plymouth victory

0:30 Josh Lillis had a moment to forget after his howler gifted Plymouth victory over Rochdale in League One. Josh Lillis had a moment to forget after his howler gifted Plymouth victory over Rochdale in League One.

Josh Lillis had a moment to forget after his howler gifted Plymouth victory over Rochdale in League One.

The home side had just cancelled out Joel Grant's 73rd-minute opener via a Brad Inman finish when, after 80 minutes, Lillis completely missed David Perkins' tame backpass and the ball trickled into the net.

The howler gifted Argyle all three points and while the Dale boss Keith Hill said he would forgive Lillis, he was in no doubt the goalkeeper was at fault.

"Sympathy? You may as well phone the vicar!" he said. "There's no sympathy in football, the result will stand and I think, personally - and I am not trying to hit Josh with a hard stick - but it's a goalkeeping mistake.

"Football is tough, it's a reflection of society at times. We controlled the game and I know the data will show they had two shots on target and one of them was of our own making.

"I'm disappointed with the result but I'm not too disappointed with the way we played, the way we controlled the game and defended, the way we attacked and got possession into the final third where I felt we were loose and made wrong decisions."

Click on the video above to see Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis' error in all it's glory...