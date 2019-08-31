AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Wycombe: Stalemate extends Wanderers' unbeaten start

1:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe.

Wycombe's wait for a first win at AFC Wimbledon since 2008 went on after a 0-0 draw.

The Chairboys' impressive unbeaten start to the league season continued with a stalemate at Kingsmeadow.

It was a first half devoid of any quality, with Wycombe's Scott Kashket's shot straight at Nathan Trott the best chance. Down the other end Scott Wagstaff could only fire into the hands of Ryan Allsop.

After the break Joe Pigott blasted over with the goal gaping and Kwesi Appiah made a superb goal-line clearance to deny Kashket's header.

Former Dons Darius Charles and Adebayo Akinfenwa almost came back to haunt their old club. Akinfenwa could only flick wide after Charles' knockdown on the hour.

Akinfenwa, whose last kick for Wimbledon memorably sent them into League One, seemingly stole the spoils late on but was denied by the linesman's flag.

Nick Freeman forced a good low save from Trott, with Akinfenwa poking home from an offside position and Freeman failed to hit the target with two good chances late on.