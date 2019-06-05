Notts County winding-up order adjourned

Notts County's unpaid tax bill has now increased to £800,000

Notts County have had their winding-up order at the High Court adjourned for a second time until July 10, leaving more time for the Magpies to complete the sale of the club.

Lloyd Tamlyn, representing the club, told the court on Wednesday negotiations are ongoing with two parties and the sale is expected to be completed within a month.

A South African group is reportedly in negotiations about a proposed takeover, the court was told this is to be completed within "28 days."

The Meadow Lane club now owes HMRC £800,000 in unpaid taxes.

It is the second time the case has been adjourned, on April 10 their winding up petition was suspended until June 5.

Chairman Alan Hardy put the club up for sale in January having saved County from going into administration three years ago.

Notts County were relegated to the National League this season, losing exactly half of their Sky Bet League two matches in 2018/19.

The 157-year old club will play next season outside of the Football League for the first time in their history.

If the non-league side goes into administration, they will begin next season on minus 12 points.