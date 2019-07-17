Theresa May gets involved in Notts County row

1:28 Prime Minister Theresa May says the government are holding football authorities to account after being told of Notts County's problems Prime Minister Theresa May says the government are holding football authorities to account after being told of Notts County's problems

Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will continue to hold football's governing bodies to account after an MP demanded an investigation into the "financial crisis" at Notts County.

Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood stood up in Parliament at Prime Minster's Questions to speak about a "financial crisis" at non-League Notts County, warning the club face a "real threat of extinction".

She told the House of Commons: "Under chairman Alan Hardy, the club has reached a financial crisis and could be liquidated before the start of the coming season.

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy put the club up for sale in January.

"Will she (Mrs May) and the whole house join me in calling on the FA, the Football League and the National League to investigate the current situation and help secure the future of this truly historic club?"

The Prime Minister told MPs: "Overall, the financial state of football clubs is better now than at any time. But the government certainly isn't complacent.

"We will continue to hold the football authorities to account for ensuring there is transparency regarding ownership of clubs, enquiries on the suitabilities of owners are made and, financially, clubs are continuing to live within their means.

Theresa May hosted England's World Cup-winning cricket team at Downing Street on Monday 15 July

"But I am sure the whole house will join the Honourable lady in hoping that, as the world's oldest professional football club, Notts County resolve their situation soon."

The club have faced a winding-up petition which was issued by HMRC over an unpaid tax bill of at least £250,000 and they will return to the High Court at the end of July after the courts adjourned the latest hearing.

The owner Alan Hardy has said he is confident the club will be sold before the end of the month.

Staff and players are still waiting for their June wages and are facing life in the National League after being relegated from League Two.

The club spent 120 seasons in the Football League (excluding the abandoned 1939-40 season) and won the FA Cup in 1894.