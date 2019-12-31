Ian Holloway named Grimsby Town manager

Grimsby will become the eighth different club Ian Holloway has managed

Ian Holloway has been named as the new manager of Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby Town.

Holloway, who takes over at Blundell Park after previous boss Michael Jolley was sacked in November, began his managerial career at Bristol Rovers - the club he played almost 300 times for in two spells - in 1996.

Further spells followed at QPR (twice), as well as Plymouth Argyle, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall.

The 56-year-old has been working as a TV pundit since leaving Loftus Road for the second time in May 2018 but having overseen three promotion campaigns, including guiding Palace and Blackpool into the Premier League, the Mariners have turned to experienced boss Holloway to help them move clear of the relegation zone.

Grimsby are 21st in the table, six points clear of danger, going into 2020, and face Salford City at home on New Year's Day.

"In an initial call to Ian lasting over two hours, it was clear he was interviewing me. He wanted to know about the project, no holds barred", said Grimsby majority shareholder John Venty.

"This led to a meeting... in Cleethorpes. Anyone who knows Ian will know that his lovely wife Kim is always part of his decision making and she was also with us.

"The interview continued for another four hours, Ian wanted to know even more about the club, its workings and much more.

"His infectious love for the game shone through immediately, a desire and enthusiasm which saw him play almost 600 games and going on to manage over 950 games.

2:01 Highlights of Grimsby's 1-1 draw at home to Crawley in League Two on Sunday Highlights of Grimsby's 1-1 draw at home to Crawley in League Two on Sunday

"The Board believes securing someone of Ian's experience and reputation demonstrates our commitment to bring success back to Blundell Park.

"We believe his track record of achieving success at unfashionable, underperforming clubs makes him an attractive long-term appointment.

"Ian and Kim have committed to selling up and moving into the area, seeing Grimsby as a long-term project. He will also acquire shares in the club and will commit to attending full board meetings.

"In the short term, we believe his positive energy and hunger for success will provide the impetus, to convert our recent positive performances into results into the New Year and beyond.

"The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Anthony Limbrick and Ben Davies for the improved performances during their spell in charge. We are delighted Anthony will continue in his role as Assistant Manager, working closely with Ian."