Grimsby sack manager Michael Jolley after 20 months in charge

Michael Jolley joined Grimsby after a spell in Sweden with Athletic Eskilstuna

Grimsby have sacked manager Michael Jolley after 20 months in charge at Blundell Park.

Jolley has paid the price after the Mariners won just one of their last nine matches, leaving them 18th in Sky Bet League Two.

A Grimsby statement read: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Michael for his hard work and efforts since joining the club during a difficult period in March 2018 and would like to wish him all the best for the future."

Anthony Limbrick and Dave Moore will be interim manager and assistant manager respectively while the club search for Jolley's replacement.

The Grimsby job was Jolley's first senior job in British football, having previously held roles at Crystal Palace and Burnley.