Preston's Tom Barkhuizen wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

Preston striker Tom Barkhuizen is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October, after receiving 48 per cent of the public vote.

Having helped his side recover from 2-0 down in a Lancashire derby against Blackburn on October 26, Barkhuizen decided to complete the comeback win in style, with a pinpoint rising, curling, angled shot at pace.

That's how you win a match!



Tom Barkhuizen with a stunning strike into the top corner to complete Preston's comeback against Blackburn

Barkhuizen said: "It's nice to get recognition personally, it was a great game to get a goal like that in and thankfully it got us the three points and, at the end of the day, that's all that matters. It is nice to get the recognition but the most important thing for me is we are second in the league, if I am doing well and contributing then it is only going to help that.

"It was a nice goal, I don't score many like that so hopefully there are more to come! It was made better by the whole day and the game, the way it panned out. We were really poor in the first half and then we came out fighting in the second half and I think that goal topped off a really good afternoon for the whole place.

"Once we got back into the game, the whole place lifted, the fans lifted and it lifted us. I think a goal like that comes from confidence of the game and it is always nice."

Barkhuizen beat off competition from Derby's Graeme Shinnie and Hull's Tom Eaves.

League One: Joe Ward - Gillingham vs PETERBOROUGH - October 19

Peterborough defender Joe Ward is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October, after receiving 50 per cent of the public vote.

Nothing was going to stop Ward when the ball came to him as he hugged the touchline. Off he set. A jink inside, a burst of pace and a viciously dipping, swerving shot did the rest.

This goal is far too satisfying to watch. Easy as you like it from Peterborough's Joe Ward

Ward said: "It is great to win the award. I was pleased with the goal, Knighty (Josh Knight) opened up the space for me to run forward with the ball and I just caught it really sweetly and I was pleased to see it go in.

"It was an important goal too as it helped us get three points away from home".

Ward beat off competition from Rochdale's Ian Henderson and Accrington's Joe Pritchard.

League Two: Jack Roles - CAMBRIDGE vs Macclesfield - October 5

Cambridge United midfielder Jack Roles is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October, after receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Having beaten two men on the halfway line, Roles saw his clip forward headed back into his path. No matter, as he used his momentum to drive home a grass-cutter from 30 yards

Alexa - show me the definition of a daisy-cutter....



OK, here's Jack Roles with the first goal for Cambridge United against Macclesfield

Roles, who is on loan from Tottenham, said: "It's great to receive this award but it's quite funny because a lot of people say that I'm always in the right place at the right time when I score my goals. Since I've been on loan at Cambridge United I've scored a couple a great goals.

"I tried to play a ball over the top to Paul (Lewis) and it didn't quite come off but it fell back nicely to me and I saw the 'keeper was off his line. I just thought why not try something and thankfully for me and the team I connected well with it."

Roles beat off competition from Morecambe's John O'Sullivan and Scunthorpe's James Perch.