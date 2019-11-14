David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Blackpool vs AFC Wimbledon, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool are among the bunch of teams in League One who look like they could very well make the top six, and this is the kind of game they ought to be winning if they want to make the play-offs.

AFC Wimbledon are out of the relegation zone but are by no means out of trouble. They have hit the buffers a little in their last couple of games and I doubt they have enough to give Blackpool any problems.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Bolton vs MK Dons, Saturday 3pm

Is this the game where Bolton finally make it back above the zero mark? They are on minus two points heading into this clash on Saturday, against a woefully out-of-form MK Dons.

Russell Martin's first two games in charge have both ended in defeat in the FA Cup and then the Leasing.com Trophy, but this is where the real business begins. That being said, I think this could be a great day for Bolton.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

1:36 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Fleetwood. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Fleetwood.

Coventry vs Rochdale, Saturday 3pm

Coventry are on a strange run of form where they are unbeaten in four but have only won once. Their home record is still very good at St Andrew's this season, though.

Rochdale are on a bad run, losing their last three in League One on the spin. Brian Barry-Murphy has a style of play which doesn't always work, but it could be enough to get them a point on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Tranmere vs Wycombe, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

These two sides faced each other in the FA Cup first round last Saturday, and will face each other again in a replay next week! They will probably be sick of each other soon!

The meeting at Prenton Park in the Cup ended in a 2-2 draw, and I reckon there will be goals again on Sunday. Wycombe to sneak it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Tranmere vs Wycombe Live on

Exeter vs Cheltenham, Saturday 3pm

Exeter have been beaten in three of their last four games, but are still within touching distance of the League Two summit and could end Saturday top if results go their way.

Cheltenham could as well, in theory. Although their last league outing saw them lose at home for the first time all season, which is where they have been so strong under Michael Duff. They will give Exeter a decent game, but I fancy a home win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Forest Green vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

Forest Green have hit the top of League Two, even despite the fact they have scored just 20 goals in 16 games all season, fewer than all but Newport in the top half. They have, however, conceded the fewest goals in the division.

Plymouth were one of favourites for promotion, but it is just not happening for Ryan Lowe and his side right now. They are hovering around mid-table, which can change quickly in League Two with a few wins on the spin, but I can't see one of them coming on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Northampton vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Northampton have started to hit their stride now, picking up 10 points from their last four games to move within touching distance of the play-off places.

Crewe have slipped off top after a draw and a defeat in their last two games, although they did enjoy a good win at League One Accrington in the FA Cup last weekend. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Salford vs Swindon, Saturday 3pm

Salford were drawing far too many games at the start of the season, but they have started converting a few of those into wins now, and they could fancy a tilt at the play-offs now.

Swindon are flying at the minute, having won three games on the spin. Eoin Doyle can't stop scoring, and Bradford must be wondering why they let him go on loan there! I'll back him to keep up their winning run.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)