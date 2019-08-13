Bury's League One fixture against Gillingham suspended

It is the fourth game this season that Bury have had suspended by the EFL

Bury's Sky Bet League One home fixture against Gillingham has been suspended, after the club's owner failed to supply the EFL with evidence of financial viability.

Steve Dale had a 9am deadline on Tuesday to supply "outstanding evidence" requested by the EFL to show how it will pay creditors to solve the club's financial problems.

The fixture is their fourth game to be suspended this season and a decision will be made on Thursday regarding next Tuesday's game at Rotherham.

"Clarity is still required on plans to meet the Club's commitments to football creditors, payment to unsecured creditors as part of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), alongside source and sufficiency of funding for season 2019/20," the EFL said.

Bury are yet to play a game this season after League One fixtures against MK Dons and Accrington Stanley, as well as Tuesday's League Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday, were suspended because of the crisis at Gigg Lane.

The Shakers, who were promoted from League Two last season, have been told they will be removed from the EFL if they do not meet the requirements of their insolvency policy by August 23.

"The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place," the statement added.

"However, the EFL remains committed to working with the Club to try to find a successful conclusion."

Bury are a co-founding member of the EFL

After receiving the deadline on Monday, Bury revealed they had received a "very good offer" to take over the club, with Dale responding to the statement by saying he was "happy to talk to legitimate buyers not opportunists".

Bury, who have already been given a 12-point deduction over their financial predicament, saw a winding-up petition against them over an unpaid tax bill dismissed by the High Court on 31 July.

Dale: I have fought too many wars

Dale told Sky Sports News earlier on Tuesday he has supplied the proof of funds but accused the EFL of "moving the goalposts" and making it "awkward".

"I have had people phoning me today and telling me they have got 10 million," Dale said.

"One had 25 million and he would pay me today. He didn't need solicitors. He was just going to send me the money.

1:16 Bury owner Steve Dale says the offers he's receiving for the League One club are not legitimate. Bury owner Steve Dale says the offers he's receiving for the League One club are not legitimate.

"Look, of course I will sell. It is making me ill. Am I sad that it is going? Yes, I am.

"We worked very hard. Did I make the wrong move bringing in the current people in? Yes, I did. I trusted them.

"I am not a football person so I do trust and the seasoned football people laugh at me and go 'trust, really?'"

"I have learned again. But that is life. You go through [things]. There is no point in whinging about it. I have made that mistake.

"I have fought too many wars now. All I want to do is save the club."