Bury clash with Rotherham suspended over further financial viability concerns

The future of Bury is in jeopardy

Bury's clash with Rotherham has been suspended - the club's fifth match in a row not to take place - due to continued concerns over the club's financial viability.

The EFL Board has taken the decision to suspend the clash with Rotherham, scheduled for next Tuesday, as the outstanding evidence regarding a number of financial commitments has still not been provided by owner Steve Dale.

Bury are yet to fulfil a fixture this season, with four league games and a Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday all suspended, as fears grow over the future of the club.

"As previously stated the EFL maintains the view that League matches cannot continue being suspended indefinitely, as the pressures of a congested fixture calendar will simply not allow such flexibility and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place," An EFL statement read.

"Bury are due to play Tranmere Rovers on 24 August 2019 and, because of the close proximity to the notice of withdrawal deadline, a decision on whether to suspend that fixture will take place in the early part of week commencing 19 August 2019."

Bury have until 5pm on Wednesday August 21 to respond.