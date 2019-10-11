Bury's National League entry bid backed by FA, says MP James Frith

Bury's 125-year Football League membership was withdrawn at the end of August

Bury's bid to apply for entry to the National League system has been given the backing of the Football Association.

James Frith, the MP for Bury North, met with senior members of the FA board on Friday to discuss the Shakers' possible admission to the fifth or sixth level of the football pyramid.

The club's 125-year Football League membership was withdrawn at the end of August after they failed to produce evidence of how they would fulfil their financial commitments for the rest of the season and a takeover bid collapsed.

Frith and other members of the Bury FC Rescue Board called on the other 71 EFL clubs to back a proposal to reinstate them in Sky Bet League Two for the start of the 2020-21 season, saying they had "active committed bidders" interested in taking over the club.

However, the proposal was rejected when the clubs met on September 26.

They have now targeted a place in the National League, and Frith was encouraged by his meeting with the FA.

"I'm delighted to have the backing of the FA to get Bury FC into the National League system and I'll be working with them and all stakeholders to make this happen at the earliest opportunity," he said.

Andy Ambler, the FA's director of professional game relations, said: "We held a positive meeting with James Frith today and look forward to working together."

When Bury initially turned their focus to the National League at the end of September, a spokesman for that league said a decision over placement in its system would be one for the FA to make.

The club faces a winding-up petition on October 16 brought by HM Revenue & Customs.