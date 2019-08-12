Scottish Premiership reports and highlights
Watch highlights from the latest round of Scottish Premiership matches as both Rangers and Celtic made it two out of two at the top...
Last Updated: 12/08/19 11:04am
St Johnstone fightback, Kilmarnock woes worsen - Saturday's highlights
St Johnstone produced a dramatic second-half comeback to secure a hard-earned point in a 2-2 home draw with Livingston while Kilmarnock's woes under Angelo Alessio continued as they were shocked by a resurgent Hamilton.
Motherwell 2-5 Celtic - report and highlights
Leigh Griffiths marked his first league start of 2019 with a goal as Celtic came from behind to thrash Motherwell 5-2 at Fir Park.
Rangers 6-1 Hibernian - report and highlights
Jermain Defoe's hat-trick rounded off a jubilant week for Rangers as they mauled 10-man Hibernian 6-1 at Ibrox.
St. Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen - highlights
Ilkay Durmus' early goal proved decisive as Aberdeen registered their first win of the new season.