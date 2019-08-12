Scottish Premiership reports and highlights

St Johnstone produced a dramatic second-half comeback to secure a hard-earned point in a 2-2 home draw with Livingston while Kilmarnock's woes under Angelo Alessio continued as they were shocked by a resurgent Hamilton.

A round up of Saturday's games in the Scottish Premiership.

Leigh Griffiths marked his first league start of 2019 with a goal as Celtic came from behind to thrash Motherwell 5-2 at Fir Park.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic.

Jermain Defoe's hat-trick rounded off a jubilant week for Rangers as they mauled 10-man Hibernian 6-1 at Ibrox.

Jermain Defoe's hat-trick rounded off a jubilant week for Rangers as they mauled 10-man Hibernian 6-1 at Ibrox.

Ilkay Durmus' early goal proved decisive as Aberdeen registered their first win of the new season.