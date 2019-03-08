Man arrested after confronting Rangers' James Tavernier

0:39 A 21-year-old man was arrested for confronting James Tavernier A 21-year-old man was arrested for confronting James Tavernier

A man has been arrested following an incident involving Rangers captain James Tavernier during their 1-1 draw at Hibs.

Shortly before half-time as Tavernier went to collect the ball for a throw-in, the man kicked it away before pushes were exchanged between the pair.

Police and stewards moved in and led the man away.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Easter Road. Inquiries are ongoing."

A seat was also hurled from the stand where Rangers fans were housed as the man was led away.

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster told Sky Sports she was "so disappointed" and the man who confronted Tavernier will be banned from Easter Road for life.

"It's beyond comprehension given the events of the last six or seven days that we are standing here having this conversation again.

"The supporter who came on tonight - actually I won't call him a supporter because he is an idiot to be honest - he is in custody and that is exactly where he should be. Coming onto the field of play is completely unacceptable.

"This person will definitely not attend a game at Easter Road ever again and I think that's right and appropriate.

"I am so disappointed after a cracking game of football that the back pages of the papers tomorrow will be about the Scottish game being in chaos, when actually it's individuals not taking responsibility. We need to remember that these people need to take responsibility for their actions."

It is the latest in a long list of incidents which have blighted Scottish football this season, ranging from sectarian chants to the throwing of coins and bottles.

Earlier on Friday, Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, who was targeted by supporters during a recent game against Rangers, described his treatment as something "from the dark ages".

He said: "At the moment it seems to be part and parcel of football. Nobody wants to see racism, sectarianism, or chants like that from the terraces.

"Nobody wants bottles thrown on the pitch, nobody wants to see coins or any objects thrown at players and staff members.

"We're just football managers and football players, there's not a lot we can do about it except speak about it, highlight it and hope that the powers that be take action.

"You need the law makers and law enforcers to take action, it's not really down to the managers and the players."

Last week Celtic's Scott Sinclair had a bottle thrown at him during their Scottish Cup win away to Hibs.