Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke wants jail sentences given to troublemakers at football

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says all incidents of sectarianism should be reported to the police, and wants custodial sentences given to fans who misbehave at matches.

Police are investigating claims of alleged sectarian chanting aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during his team's 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen on Tuesday, and Clarke believes that type of behaviour has no place in the game.

The 55-year-old was also allegedly the target of sectarian abuse from some Rangers fans when Kilmarnock lost 5-0 in the Scottish Cup in February with the Killie boss accusing his abusers of living in the Dark Ages.

Clarke takes his team back to face Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, and ahead of the game he hit out against the alleged abuse aimed at Gerrard.

He said: "It's good that its highlighted and people who hear it should call it out every time and police should investigate every single incident.

"Why Aberdeen fans are chanting sectarian songs at Steven Gerrard, I will never know, they should have been enjoying a wonderful night seeing their team win at Ibrox.

Steve Clarke has hit out at alleged abuse aimed at Gers' boss Steven Gerrard

"They should be singing their team songs, why they would want to chant against the opposition manager in that way I've no idea why."

The Killie boss says a strong message must be sent out to people who cause trouble at football, with custodial sentences handed out to anyone caught misbehaving.

Clarke added: "The sentences and punishments have to be severe, you have to send a big message, a strong message and hopefully then the message will get through.

"Custodial sentences would be quite harsh, but would send a message.

"The people who make the laws, and the people who enforce the laws, if they do their job properly then we can send a good message to people that go to football to misbehave.

"If you go to football, go to support your team and watch the game, that's the purpose of football. It's supposed to be an entertainment sport."