Three people stabbed in Glasgow after Celtic vs Rangers match
Last Updated: 01/04/19 3:42pm
Three people have been treated for stab wounds after a brawl believed to be between Celtic and Rangers fans following the Glasgow derby.
One person is said to be in a serious condition in hospital following the fight which broke out in the Merchant City area around 5pm on Sunday.
The incident in the city centre came hours after a fiery Old Firm game which Celtic won 2-1.
The fight took place outside the Strathduie bar in Blackfriars Street.
Around 15 people were involved.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Three men have been taken to hospital for treatment."