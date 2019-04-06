Scottish Premiership round-up: Hibernian come back in Edinburgh derby

Hibernian’s Daryl Horgan scored twice in the Edinburgh derby

Hibernian moved ahead of Hearts as they came from behind to win the Edinburgh derby 2-1 at Tynecastle, although the match was marred by crowd trouble.

A coconut was thrown on to the pitch in the wake of Daryl Horgan's 28th-minute equaliser for Hibs, with the winger scoring again early in the second half to complete the comeback.

Smoke bombs - in maroon and green colours - were also thrown on before and during the first half, in which Peter Haring gave Hearts the lead.

Celtic's march towards another Scottish Premiership title slowed as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Livingston.

The runaway leaders were frustrated by a string of first-half saves from Livi goalkeeper Liam Kelly before the visitors dug in after the break to grind out a point.

Odsonne Edouard is left exasperated by another missed chance

Third-placed Kilmarnock moved to within five points of Rangers with a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

An own goal from Christopher Kane after 17 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Kris Boyd doubling their lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

St Johnstone's misery was complete when Jason Kerr was sent off for a second yellow card in the 68th minute.

Aberdeen joined Killie on 58 points thanks to a 2-0 win at basement boys Dundee, who slipped three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Motherwell vs Rangers Live on

Sam Cosgrove's 59th-minute penalty broke the deadlock and he made it two in the 77th minute.

Second-bottom St Mirren gave themselves hope of a relegation play-off spot as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Hamilton and remain four points behind their opponents.

Steve Davies put Hamilton ahead after 63 minutes, but Anders Dreyer levelled with a penalty three minutes later.