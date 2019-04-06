Hearts vs Hibernian disrupted after coconut thrown onto pitch

Several flares were thrown onto the pitch during the game

The Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian was disturbed by several flares and a coconut being thrown onto the pitch at Tynecastle.

Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan was celebrating the first of his two goals when the coconut was thrown from the stands.

Pink and green flares were also thrown onto the field on several occasions, even causing kick-off to be briefly delayed.

Fan behaviour has been an issue throughout the season in Scottish football. In the fixture between Hearts and Hibernian in October, Zdenek Zlamal was floored by a supporter and then-Hibs boss Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd.

An assistant referee was also struck by a coin during Rangers' defeat at Livingston in September.

Hibernian won the game 2-1 thanks to Daryl Horgan's double, which saw them move to within two points of Hearts.