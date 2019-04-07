James Tavernier lighter incident investigated by Motherwell

Nick Walsh holds a lighter during a first-half incident involving James Tavernier

Motherwell will review footage after a cigarette lighter appeared to be thrown towards James Tavernier during their 3-0 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Referee Nick Walsh briefly stopped play in the first half of the game at Fir Park to remove the lighter from the pitch.

He handed it to stewards, who then took up positions in front of the stand housing the Motherwell supporters.

Rangers captain Tavernier was waiting to take a throw-in in front of a section of Motherwell supporters when the lighter landed near him.

Motherwell want to review all available footage before deciding how to proceed.

The incident was the latest example of poor fan behaviour that has tarnished Scottish football this season.

Pictures of the match also emerged on Sunday evening showing a pie being thrown at Tavernier.

It comes just a day after a coconut was thrown onto the pitch during the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian.