Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports: Hibernian vs Hearts added to schedule

Hibernian vs Hearts has been added to the Sky Sports schedule

Sky Sports has added two more Scottish Premiership games to its live schedule, including the Edinburgh derby.

Hibernian take on rivals Hearts on Sunday September 22, with the Easter Road clash (3pm kick-off) live on Sky Sports Football.

Celtic's lunchtime trip to Livingston on Sunday October 6 will also now be played in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season kicks off on the weekend of August 3/4, with Rangers' first league game of the season at Kilmarnock on Sunday, August 4 already confirmed for live Sky Sports coverage.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Live on

Confirmed SPFL fixtures live on Sky Sports

Sun Aug 4: Kilmarnock vs Rangers (1.30pm)

Sat Aug 10: Motherwell vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun Sep 1: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun Sep 22: Hibernian vs Hearts (3pm)

Sun Oct 6: Livingston vs Celtic

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

The 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

30 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.

Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour, who joins for the 2019/20 season, with analysis from Andy Walker, Kris Commons, Kris Boyd and more.

Round the clock coverage of the Scottish game on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.

Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week.

From 2020…

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Scottish Premiership action from 2020, after agreeing a new five-year partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).