Rangers forward Glenn Middleton joins Hibernian on loan

Glenn Middleton has joined Hibernian from Rangers on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old scored five goals and contributed five assists for Rangers last season as Steven Gerrard's side finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

Middleton, who signed a five-year contract with Rangers in October, has featured for Scotland at every age group up to and including the U21s alongside future Hibs team-mates Oli Shaw and Ryan Porteous.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "Our supporters will enjoy watching Glenn play.

"He's direct, quick and will add different qualities to the squad. From our conversations he's clearly desperate to play for this club."

Former Norwich prospect Middleton, who will wear the number 19 shirt, reportedly received interest from Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda as well as Hibs but he eventually finalised his move to Easter Road.

He added: "I'm really pleased to have everything sorted and I just can't wait to get started.

"I know I'll need to work hard to make a good impression and that Paul has a lot of good players to choose from, but I'd love to be involved on Saturday against Greenock Morton."

