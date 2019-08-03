Hibernian keen to sign Rangers' Glenn Middleton on loan

Hibernian are chasing a loan deal for Rangers' Glenn Middleton

Hibernian are interested in signing Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan, head coach Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Middleton, 19, was at Easter Road for Hibernian's 1-0 victory against St Mirren on Saturday.

Heckingbottom confirmed talks had taken place with the player and Rangers over a move.

"He's someone we have spoken to Rangers about," Heckingbottom said in his post-match news conference.

"We'd be keen to do something, Rangers would and so would Glenn, so hopefully we can get something done there.

"It would be a loan. Glenn is someone Rangers value highly.

"So if we can get him we'll do our bit in terms of pushing him and trying to help develop him and do our bit for him - and he'll do his bit for us with his application and the qualities he can bring.

"We're hoping it can be done."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said on Friday that Middleton was close to agreeing a move to Eredivisie side NAC Breda.

Hibs are looking for a replacement for Martin Boyle, who suffered another serious knee injury in pre-season

Hibernian are seeking a replacement for winger Martin Boyle, who is set for a prolonged spell out of action after sustaining another injury to his knee which had already been operated on in January.

