Hearts go bottom after losing thriller - Scottish Premiership round-up

Hearts slipped to the bottom after losing 3-2 to Motherwell

Craig Levein faced further calls for his resignation as Hearts crashed to the bottom of the Premiership courtesy of a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell.

A poor defensive display from the Jambos saw Declan Gallagher, Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton find the net for the Steelmen.

Ryo Meshino did turn in a heartening cameo from the bench, teeing up a goal for Uche Ikpeazu and finding the net with a fine curling effort himself. However, that did little to stop the fury of the home fans.

Second-half goals from Liam Miller and Mohamed El Makrini earned Kilmarnock a 2-0 win which turned up the heat on Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Angelo Alessio's name rang round Rugby Park as his Kilmarnock side made it four games unbeaten, but the only chants from the visiting fans were for Heckingbottom to go as the visitors' miserable run continued.

Aberdeen and St Johnstone shared the points in a 1-1 draw on a difficult day for football at Pittodrie, with a strong wind hampering both sides.

Ryan Hedges had the home side in front just before the half-hour with a low drive, but Tommy Wright's men levelled 15 minutes later thanks to a Michael O'Halloran shot Joe Lewis will feel he should have stopped.

Captain Marcus Fraser netted a stoppage-time winner as Ross County beat St Mirren 2-1 in Dingwall. Ross Laidlaw's blunder appeared to have cost County victory as Tony Andreu's free-kick ended up in the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

Laidlaw allowed Andreu's shot to squirm through his legs after the substitute's effort had clipped the wall and bounced in front of the County goalkeeper.

The home side had opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier when Ross Stewart struck a brilliant volley.