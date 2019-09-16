Jim Jefferies recovering after heart attack

Former Hearts boss Jim Jefferies is recovering after suffering a heart attack

Former Hearts and Kilmarnock manager Jim Jefferies is recovering after suffering a heart attack while playing golf on Monday.

The 68-year-old was taken by ambulance after collapsing on Gullane golf course in East Lothian and is now recovering in hospital.

Jefferies, who also played for Hearts, led the Tynecastle side to Scottish Cup glory in 1998 beating Rangers 2-1 at Celtic Park. He is currently director of football at Edinburgh City.

Jefferies also managed Kilmarnock

He had two spells in charge of Hearts, and also managed Berwick Rangers, Falkirk, Bradford City, Kilmarnock and, most recently, Dunfermline.

Hearts, Kilmarnock and Dunfermline wished him well on Twitter on Monday evening.

Hearts tweeted: "Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club would like to wish former captain and cup-winning manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery after he took ill earlier today. Get well soon, JJ!"

Jefferies (left) and assistant Billy Brown celebrate with the Scottish Cup in 1998

A Kilmarnock tweet said: "Everyone associated with the club wish our former manager a quick recovery. We hope you feel better soon Jim."

Dunfermline tweeted: "Everyone at Dunfermline is wishing former manager Jim Jefferies a speedy recovery following falling ill earlier today. Get well soon Jim!"