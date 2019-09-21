Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen up to third, Ross County fight back

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove celebrates his goal in the win over Livingston

Aberdeen climbed into the Ladbrokes Premiership top three as they extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 2-0 win at Livingston.

Aberdeen went ahead just after the hour when a Ryan Hedges corner was flicked on by Curtis Main and Andrew Considine poked home from close range.

Sam Cosgrove made the points safe three minutes into stoppage time when he was fouled in the box by Keaghan Jacobs and picked himself up to slot home his 11th goal of the season from the spot.

Livingston were wasteful and Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine were both clean through on goal in the first half, while Jon Guthrie rattled the woodwork after the break.

Ross County's Brian Graham celebrates with match-winner Ross Stewart

Ross County battled back from a goal down to record a 2-1 win at Motherwell.

The home side made their dominance count as Allan Campbell curled home James Scott's smart lay off for the opening goal in the 61st minute.

Brian Graham climbed off the bench to level with 15 minutes remaining after Michael Gardyne sent him clear to slide the ball past Mark Gillespie.

Jake Carroll was dismissed five minutes later for a two bookings in quick succession for fouls on Ross Stewart.

Scottish Premiership results Livingston 0-2 Aberdeen



Motherwell 1-2 Ross County



St Mirren 0-0 Hamilton





And Stewart then made the extra man count as he nodded home a winner from Richard Foster's cross two minutes from time.

St Mirren failed to make their extra man count as they were held to a goalless draw by a Hamilton side reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

George Oakley was shown a second yellow card by referee David Munro after 50 minutes but the visitors dug in to claim a precious away point.

Saints claimed for a penalty late in the first half when Junior Morias went down under a challenge from Brian Easton but beyond that struggled to break down Accies.