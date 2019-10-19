Scottish Premiership round-up: Aberdeen halt Motherwell progress

Niall McGinn celebrates making it 2-0 to Aberdeen at Motherwell

Sam Cosgrove maintained his fine scoring run as he helped fire Aberdeen to a 3-0 win at Motherwell.

Dons 'keeper Joe Lewis saved a fifth-minute James Scott penalty before Cosgrove (15) put his side ahead, chipping over Well 'keeper Mark Gillespie when through one-on-one for his 15th goal of the season.

Scottish Premiership fixtures | Scottish Premiership table

Niall McGinn added a second eight minutes into the second half and Zak Vyner made it 3-0 on the hour.

St Johnstone remain rock bottom after their winless start to the league season continued with a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren.

Jonathan Obika opened the scoring with a spectacular overhead kick in the 37th minute and Daniel Mullen (61) added a second as Saints ended their own six-game winless run.

Gary Dicker and Rory McKenzie scored as Kilmarnock beat Livingston 2-1 at Rugby Park, with Lee Miller replying with six minutes remaining.

Stevie Mallan celebrates his opening goal for Hibernian against Hamilton

Hibernian have now gone eight without a win after Ross Cunningham's 59th-minute penalty for Hamilton cancelled out Stevie Mallan's opener in a 1-1 draw.

Champions Celtic returned to winning ways in the Premiership with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Ross County at Parkhead.

Three goals inside the first five minutes of the second half did the damage for the Hoops, who had gone into the international break on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Livingston.

Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal

Neil Lennon's needed just four minutes to take the lead through Mohamed Elyounoussi before they blew the Staggies away with a blistering start to the second half.

Odsonne Edouard capitalised on a poor clearance to notch his 10th goal of the season inside a minute and Callum McGregor (49) claimed a third before a Liam Fontaine own goal added to the visitors' misery.

James Forrest (55) made it 5-0 and Elyounoussi completed the rout with 18 minutes left as the Hoops moved back to the top, a point above Rangers who head to Hearts on Sunday.