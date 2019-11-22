Old Firm derby among Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports in 2020
Rangers vs Celtic on Sunday March 15 to be shown live on Sky Sports as part of the 2020 schedule
Last Updated: 22/11/19 4:26pm
The Old Firm derby in March is one of eight live games selected for Sky Sports in 2020 as the Scottish Premiership title race heats up.
Celtic and Rangers are locked in a fierce battle at the top of the table, with Neil Lennon's side currently occupying first place on goal difference.
Celtic will also get Sky Sports' live coverage for the new year under way when the Scottish Premiership returns after the winter break on Wednesday January 22, travelling to Kilmarnock (kick-off 7.45pm).
There will be two games on Sky Sports four days later with third-place Aberdeen playing St Mirren (kick-off 12.30pm) and Hearts hosting Rangers (kick-off 3pm).
February will see three games in the live schedule, including Aberdeen vs Celtic on Sunday February 16 (kick-off 12pm), before the Old Firm rivals meet in their first Scottish Premiership game of 2020 on Sunday March 15 (kick-off 12pm).
New Scottish fixtures live on Sky Sports
- Wednesday 22 Jan - Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 7.45pm
- Sunday 26 January - St Mirren vs Aberdeen, kick-off 12.30pm
- Sunday 26 January - Hearts vs Rangers, kick-off 3pm
- Tuesday 11 February - Hamilton vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm
- Sunday 16 February - Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm
- Sunday 23 February - St Johnstone vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm
- Sunday 8 March - Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm
- Sunday 15 March - Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm
Upcoming Scottish fixtures live on Sky Sports
- Sunday 24 November - St Johnstone vs Aberdeen, kick-off 3pm
- Sunday 1 December - Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm
- Wednesday 4 December - Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 7.45pm
- Sunday 15 December - Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm
- Thursday 26 December - Hearts vs Hibernian, kick-of 12.30pm
- Sunday 29 December - Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm