Old Firm derby among Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports in 2020

Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard will go head-to-head live on Sky Sports in 2020

The Old Firm derby in March is one of eight live games selected for Sky Sports in 2020 as the Scottish Premiership title race heats up.

Celtic and Rangers are locked in a fierce battle at the top of the table, with Neil Lennon's side currently occupying first place on goal difference.

Celtic will also get Sky Sports' live coverage for the new year under way when the Scottish Premiership returns after the winter break on Wednesday January 22, travelling to Kilmarnock (kick-off 7.45pm).

There will be two games on Sky Sports four days later with third-place Aberdeen playing St Mirren (kick-off 12.30pm) and Hearts hosting Rangers (kick-off 3pm).

February will see three games in the live schedule, including Aberdeen vs Celtic on Sunday February 16 (kick-off 12pm), before the Old Firm rivals meet in their first Scottish Premiership game of 2020 on Sunday March 15 (kick-off 12pm).

New Scottish fixtures live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 22 Jan - Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 26 January - St Mirren vs Aberdeen, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 26 January - Hearts vs Rangers, kick-off 3pm

Tuesday 11 February - Hamilton vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 16 February - Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 23 February - St Johnstone vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 8 March - Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 15 March - Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

