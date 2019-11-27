Rangers will push Celtic all the way, say former Hoops stars

Celtic and Rangers "have got to win every game" this season if they are to win the league, says former Bhoy Murdo MacLeod.

Goal difference is all that is separating the duo after 13 Scottish Premiership games, with Celtic winning the first Old Firm game of the season 2-0 at Ibrox.

MacLeod, who made 281 appearances for the Scottish champions, believes neither club can afford to drop points.

He said: "It's been good to watch. Obviously both sides know what's at stake. It's a fight the full way and it's going to go down to the wire.

"The Old Firm games are going to be crucial throughout the whole season but, again, you've got to look at going away to Livingston, going away to Hamilton, places like that you've got to get all three points as well.

"It's going to be difficult. Both have good sides, good squads, that's the big thing this season.

"Aberdeen aren't maybe as strong as last year so both Rangers and Celtic have just got to go and win all their games. It's going to be difficult for both of them but that's what they're there for."

'Rangers pressure exciting for Scottish football'

Former Celtic forward Simon Donnelly says the pressure Rangers are putting on his former side will be a "new experience" for some players, but he believes they are handling it well so far.

He featured for the Hoops for eight seasons, making 195 appearances and scoring 41 goals during his time in Glasgow.

Donnelly, who won one Scottish Premiership title during his time at the club, says it is exciting for the league with both teams playing so well.

"I think it's looking that way. The two teams look better than anything else in the league and they're not dropping a lot of points," he said.

"It's something new for the Celtic players to experience, somebody breathing down their necks. They seem to be handling it well. It's exciting times.

"Obviously you want a challenge. Aberdeen have been there or thereabouts the last few years and, back in my day, you always had teams breathing down your neck. That's what Celtic are experiencing now.

"Rangers are mounting a great challenge so it's exciting times for the league. I still think Celtic are the stronger of the two, but time will tell."

Former Old Firm players Donnelly and MacLeod were at the Glasgow Children's Hospital, alongside Kris Boyd and Ian Durrant, donating £10,000 to the centre.