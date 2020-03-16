Rangers call for Scottish Premiership season to be played to a finish

Rangers want the current Scottish Premiership season to be completed rather than have final positions determined by a premature end to the campaign.

The club are currently 13 points adrift of their Glasgow rivals Celtic at the top of the table but have a game in hand and two Old Firm derbies still to play.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said last week he would expect his team to be declared champions in the event of an incomplete season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted doing that would impact on the integrity of the competition.

He said: "It is our firm view that this season's league competition is only complete when all 38 games are played by all teams.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we believe that final standings can only be confirmed when all games have been completed, not before.

"Any attempt to finish the season with a significant amount of games still to play impacts upon the integrity of sport in Scotland."

The Scottish Football Association has said its preference is for the full season to be completed but is discussing developments around the virus on a daily basis.

Robertson also explained Rangers' reasons for being against a continuation of the season without fans at matches, something which might allow the campaign to be concluded sooner.

Speaking in a statement on the club's website, he added: "We are strongly opposed to playing games behind closed doors.

"Rangers fans have stuck by our club in the darkest of times. Their loyalty will not be forgotten and they will not be left behind.

"We are cognisant of the uncertainty surrounding the future of many businesses and peoples jobs because of a potential lengthy extended break.

"We must be mindful that football goes well beyond the result of a match. Football brings us all together, it provides countless people with a livelihood and we will work to ensure no one runs roughshod over people's lives.

"We will continue to maintain a watchful eye on the decisions of footballs governing bodies. Let me reassure the fans that we will not be found wanting in this situation."