John McGinn's Aston Villa move can save St Mirren, claims former chairman

John McGinn's move to Aston Villa gave his old club St Mirren a seven-figure sum in August 2018

John McGinn could help St Mirren survive the coronavirus pandemic almost five years after leaving them, according to the club’s former chairman.

Stewart Gilmour negotiated a 33 per cent sell-on clause when the midfielder left the Paisley club for Hibernian on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

That meant St Mirren received a seven-figure sum when McGinn then moved to Aston Villa in August 2018 and Gilmour thinks what's left can help the Scottish Premiership team stay in business.

He said: "I'm not closely involved with the club anymore but I think we should be able to ride this storm for a couple of months.

"The one advantage St Mirren have at the moment is that they have money in the bank.

Former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour is confident the club can cope during the coronavirus pandemic

"They have taken in £1.9m in transfers over the last few years. Yes they've spent some of it but they must have £500,000 left of it I'd have thought.

"Sadly clubs are going to have to dip into their reserves but needs must.

"I see the SPFL say they have no money to support the clubs but in fairness the league tends to give out every penny they've got.

"St Mirren got to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and the game was televised, so they will have some money from that. I'd have thought a couple of hundred thousand (pounds).

McGinn moved to Villa from Hibernian and has since become a regular in Scotland's midfield

"It will be tough but I think St Mirren will be okay. The positive thing is that they have got to this point in the season before the virus has struck.

"A lot of the guys will be out of the contract in June and then will come the end of season payment from the league."