Brora Rangers crowned Highland League champions as season ends early

Brora Rangers have been confirmed as Highland League champions - after it was decided to end the season immediately in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highland League is the fifth tier of Scottish football, alongside the Lowland League - one step below the SPFL League Two.

Brora may yet be handed the opportunity to contest a playoff with the winners of the Lowland League, which would determine who would face the bottom side in League 2 for a place in the SPFL.

However, that situation remains unclear due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

With no Scottish football until at least April 30, the Highland League took the decision to end the season at a meeting on Saturday.

Brora are 13 points clear at the top, with six games still to play.

A Highland League statement said: "The League goes into a form of hibernation, until such time as football resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic passes.

"At that time, the possibilities for creating meaningful competitions in season 2020-2021 will be considered and that, in turn, will depend on when resumption takes place.

"In such a difficult time for all, the meeting was clear in its view that issues much more important than football currently predominate, with health and livelihoods being far more significant."

Brora boss Steven Mackay said via the club's Twitter account: "Our objective at the start of the season was to finish the league as champions and the boys have done that, therefore I am incredibly proud of them and their achievements.

"We would, of course, have wanted to win the league by completing all of our fixtures but that has not been possible.

"The Highland League board and clubs deserve huge credit for making a correct and fair decision.

"I don't think anyone could deny that my players have been the most consistent this season and deserve to be crowned as champions, although we had some tough competition from other clubs."