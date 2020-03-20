Hearts boss Daniel Stendel agrees to waive wages following pay cut request

Daniel Stendel has flown to Germany to be with his family during the Scottish Premiership suspension

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has waived his wages after the club requested players and staff take a pay cut.

The club's owner Ann Budge asked everyone at the Scottish Premiership's bottom team to take a 50 per cent wage cut in order to safeguard the club's future.

It comes after she revealed on Monday that Hearts are set to miss out on £1m of income next month following the suspension of Scottish football last week due to coronavirus outbreak.

Stendel has allowed the club to divert the entirety of his wages to colleagues who may need it more than him.

His representative, Timo Rodewald, told the Edinburgh Evening News: "Daniel spoke to Ann and said he is happy for his salary to be used to pay other people. Some of the guys he has brought in have had to take wage cuts to be with him in Edinburgh, so Daniel wants to look after them. He wants to make sure they don't take as big a cut.

"Daniel is more than happy to take a much bigger cut. He did not say he would work for free. He told Ann that, if she can cover his insurances and expenses, then the rest of his salary can go to others. He does not want this to be a big publicity stunt, he just wants to help the club."

The German signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Tynecastle Park in 2019, but an agreement allowed him to leave the club if they are relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts are currently bottom of the league and four points away from safety with eight fixtures remaining.

It is understood the 45-year-old has flown to Germany to be with his family.