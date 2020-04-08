Coronavirus: SPFL clubs to vote on ending 2019/20 season for all bar Premiership

Lawrence Shankland's Dundee United will be celebrating promotion to the Premiership if the season is cancelled

SPFL clubs are to vote on a resolution recommending the immediate termination of the 2019/20 season in all divisions below the Premiership.

The vote, which could be finalised next week, would see Premiership games remain in their postponed state to allow for the opportunity to play the remaining games when the threat of coronavirus has diminished enough to allow a restart.

Tables in the Championship, League One and League Two would be final based on positions when the leagues were suspended, on a points-per-game basis to allow for previous postponements because of bad weather.

The Premiership table will also be finalised on the same basis if it proves impossible to restart the season after Scotland's lockdown period comes to an end - currently scheduled for June 10 at the earliest.

Clubs were sent a written resolution outlining the proposals on Wednesday.

If approved, Dundee United would be promoted to the Scottish Premiership with League One and Two leaders Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers also moving up a division. Partick Thistle and Stranraer would suffer relegation.

Sky Sports News understands a 75 per cent vote is required from each league to pass the resolution, nine teams from the Premiership and eight from the other three divisions.

The SPFL has also confirmed it will consult with clubs, should they agree with the proposal, over a possible restructuring of the leagues before the 2020/21 season gets underway.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "As a Board, we have consulted extensively with clubs in all four divisions since football was suspended on March 13 and have taken expert legal and commercial advice.

"Now is the right time to act. Very regrettably, we must face the reality that it's simply not possible for the remaining Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 and League 2 fixtures to remain postponed without causing significant further financial harm to clubs in those divisions. Further, many of our clubs are experiencing very challenging organisational and financial circumstances.

"Everyone in our game, and in the country generally, is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid-19. We all know there are no easy answers or simple solutions, but the Board's recommended proposal will give us a far greater degree of certainty, minimise the harm to the game overall, and enable us make end-of-season fee payments now to Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs.

"The position for the Ladbrokes Premiership remains particularly complicated. Everyone is aware of UEFA's desire for the family of European football to work together to resolve the issues that confront us all. We are keen to work with UEFA and remain in discussion with them over the situation in Scotland.

"The quicker we reach a final position the better, but there is no doubt this is the most complicated and challenging situation our game has faced in living memory."