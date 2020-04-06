Premiership clubs: Furlough, pay-cuts, deferrals

What are Premiership clubs planning in terms of their staff during the coronavirus lockdown?

Aberdeen

Aberdeen were one of the first clubs in Scotland to spell out how challenging the coronavirus pandemic could potentially be for football teams in the country, with chairman Dave Cormack warning of a £5m outgoings hole in the club's finances as income has been hamstrung.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says wage deferrals by manager Derek McInnes, coaching staff and players mean the club will not need to lay off other employees.

Cormack told Sky Sports News at the weekend that Derek McInnes, his coaching staff and the playing squad have deferred between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of their wages for the next four months.

They have not furloughed non-playing staff, with that decision based around helping the local community with a variety of projects. Cormack has also announced a cash injection of £2m from himself and other investors, while season tickets for 2020-2021 have gone on sale.

Celtic

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admitted towards the end of March that wage cuts were a real possibility amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The club have since placed a number of non-playing staff on the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which sees 80 per cent of an employee's wages paid by the government while they are not working, with Celtic confirming their intention to top up the remaining 20 per cent staff would normally receive.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell; the club say they will ensure furloughed workers receive full pay

The club also announced the deadline for supporters to buy season tickets for next year has been extended to May 29.

Lennon also said previously that he would expect his team, who are top of the Scottish Premiership, to be declared champions in the event of an incomplete season due to the outbreak.

Hamilton

Hamilton have not commented on what decisions they have made in terms of financial planning for the shutdown or on how they would like to see the league resolved.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice

Hearts

PFA Scotland is negotiating with Hearts on behalf of the club's players amid the ongoing stand-off over proposed wage cuts.

Sky's Charles Paterson explains the developments at Scottish Premiership club Hearts who say they could suspend their players' pay from March 31 if they do not accept a 50 per cent pay cut

Hearts owner Ann Budge has denied reports that the players were requested to take a 50 per cent wage cut, but has warned that the club will not survive a six-month shutdown without implementing cuts. Budge said at the weekend that some players had agreed to cuts, but PFA Scotland says Hearts' players want to go down a deferral route.

Captain Steven Naismith has agreed to take a 50 per cent cut, while manager Daniel Stendel has waived his wages entirely. The majority of non-playing staff at the club have been furloughed.

Hibernian

Hibernian have struck a wage deferral agreement with players and senior staff, with some deferring up to 50 per cent of their pay after a "period of constructive consultation in order to protect jobs and incomes".

The majority of the club's non-playing staff have also been placed on furlough leave until football recommences.

Chairman Ron Gordon has agreed to repay the shortfall in income over an agreed period, once things return to normal, while season tickets for 2020-2021 are now on sale to alleviate short term cashflow issues.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says his players deserve praise for the way in which they quickly agreed salary deferrals to help secure the club's future.

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have not commented on what decisions they have made in terms of financial planning for the shutdown or on how they would like to see the league resolved.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will take a 10 per cent pay cut

Livingston

Livingston were enjoying another impressive season in the top flight before the shutdown and recently posted a record profit of £367,530 for the year ending June 2019.

Chairman Robert Wilson has guaranteed that the club will meet players' and staff wages in full for the time being, but said the club intend to use the government's furlough scheme and that the situation is not "sustainable indefinitely".

Livingston were exceeding expectations in the Premiership

Livi are also offering supporters the chance to become shareholders if they donate a minimum of £20 a month to "help the club through the coming uncertain months".

Motherwell

Chief executive Alan Burrows told Sky Sports News last week that Motherwell were looking at the furloughing option, and hope the government scheme will help the club get through the shutdown "with as little damage as possible", but he said they are "well-placed" in the short term.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says it's starting to look unlikely that the current Scottish Premiership season will be able to finish.

Chairman Jim McMahon said the club "are not in an immediate liquidity (cash) crisis" due to diligent financial management but admitted they are "looking at all possible funding packages to build up our cash reserves" as the shutdown continues.

Rangers

Dave King stepped down as Rangers chairman towards the end of March, as he had previously announced his intention to, with Douglas Park placed in interim charge.

The club have insisted that a new funding plan is "well advanced" despite King saying this had been put on hold "while the board considers the financial consequences of the rapidly evolving global impact of coronavirus".

Dave King stepped down as Rangers chairman

There has been no word from the club laying out more detailed plans on how they intend to navigate the crisis in the short term, but they have offered up partial use of Ibrox to the NHS to help aid the fight against the coronavirus, while striker Alfredo Morelos has pledged £75,000 to help underprivileged families in his home country of Colombia during the pandemic.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson also said that finishing the season early with games still to play "impacts upon the integrity of sport in Scotland" and insisted that the club would "not be found wanting in this situation" if authorities decided to end the season using the current standings.

Ross County

All players and selected members of staff have been furloughed via the government scheme. This includes some of the coaching staff, but others have been retained.

All players and selected members of staff have been furloughed at Ross County

A selected number of Ross County operational staff continue to work from home, to oversee a number of community projects that are taking place. There are no plans to launch season-ticket sales for 2020-2021 at this stage

St Johnstone

St Johnstone are understood to be finalising proposals to furlough many staff in the coming days - this could be confirmed on Monday afternoon (April 6).

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is likely to be retained as an employee

It is expected that office and non-playing staff are likely to be furloughed, along with some of the players; a handful of the squad are likely to be retained for now. The club's coaching staff are also expected to be furloughed, while manager Tommy Wright is likely to be retained as an employee.

St Mirren

St Mirren are due to hold a boardroom meeting on Monday (April 6) where a number of decisions could be made about the way ahead. All staff currently remain on full pay, and there are no plans in the short term to furlough staff or implement wage cuts, but the board are monitoring the situation.

St Mirren are due to hold a boardroom meeting on April 6

Season tickets for 2020-2021 are expected to be launched this week.