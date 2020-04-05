Coronavirus: Alfredo Morelos pledges £75,000 to help underprivileged Colombians

Alfredo Morelos has provided funds to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic in Colombia

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has pledged £75,000 to help underprivileged families in his home country of Colombia during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also donated over £300,000 to his @Fundacionalfre2 and other charitable groups in the past year.

Rangers have allowed their overseas players to return home during football's enforced hiatus and Morelos has been doing his bit to help out those affected by COVID-19.

Gers midfielder Ross McCrorie, currently on loan at Portsmouth, is one of those directly affected after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Rangers themselves are also taking positive steps during the crisis, after they confirmed last month they will offer NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde access to Ibrox.

Like most leagues throughout the world, the Scottish Premiership has been put on hold until the coronavirus pandemic passes, initially until April 30, although that date is likely to be extended.