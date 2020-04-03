SPFL Trust urges importance of mental health during pandemic

This week the SPFL Trust launched a new campaign to highlight work being done by clubs across Scotland

Mental health support for players, staff and fans is a key priority during the coronavirus pandemic, says SPFL Trust's chief-executive Nicky Reid.

With Scottish football is not expected to return until August at the very earliest, the trust has helped train mental health first-aiders at every SPFL club.

But the need for help has been increasing, and there are now 500 people trained in total, with another 60 at other organisations across Scotland.

Players union PFA Scotland has reported a spike in members getting in touch over the last few weeks too, and players have been encouraged to reach out to teammates.

"When we find ourself as a nation in a situation like this, which is entirely unprecedented, there's a real comfort in knowing that we've got that infrastructure there for those that need it most," Reid told Sky Sports News.

"I think we've got to recognise this is a really difficult time for everybody's mental health, and actually Scottish football, whilst there's always more to do, is actually really well placed to provide some of that support. We're at the fore in terms of other leagues across Europe in our approach to mental health.

"It's about being kind to one another, it's about listening and reaching out to people who we feel are most vulnerable."

🆕 We have today launched our #TrustedToSupport campaign, which will highlight the community activity of @spfl clubs during the Covid-19 crisis.



Find out more 👉 https://t.co/dwzN9deH5H



What's your club doing? 👉 https://t.co/veWppGyLHe pic.twitter.com/gMdvoReIiE — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) March 30, 2020

This week the organisation launched a new campaign Trusted to Support, looking to highlight the positive work clubs are doing across Scotland during the pandemic.

"We've had players making phone calls to elderly season ticket holders, and those identified in their communities which is great," said Reid.

"We're making deliveries, and helping to provide food for young people who would otherwise be part of holiday hunger food programmes.

"I think we'll only see that grow, and some clubs that can afford to have made some funding available to support their local areas.

"We'll only see more of it, and really see the character of our clubs come to the forefront in the best possible way."