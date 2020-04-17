Jackie McNamara expresses gratitude in first public message since waking from coma

Former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara says he is on the road to recovery

Jackie McNamara has paid tribute to healthcare workers who saved his life, in his first public message since suffering a brain haemorrhage two months ago.

The former Celtic, Aberdeen and Scotland full-back was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary after collapsing near to his home in York in February.

After waking from a coma and spending several weeks recovering in hospital, the ex-Dundee United and Partick Thistle boss says he now hopes to return to life as normal, with the aim of eventually getting back to work.

"Delighted to share my first message since my health scare in February. I would like to thank everybody for their messages of support," the 46-year-old said in a video posted on YouTube.

In a week where statements have dominated scottish football, we have a statement of our own, about @Jackie_Mc4 one of our own. https://t.co/MGLjIxVZfw — Consilium Sports Group (@consportsgroup) April 17, 2020

"To the paramedics that helped save my life to start with and get me to hospital and the neurosurgeons who did the operation after my brain haemorrhage.

"I'm recovering from that, which has taken a bit of time, but I'm on the right road. I have one more operation to go and I'm feeling good about that and getting back to normal and back to work.

"Also, the messages of support from people out there - when I came out of the coma, it was such an overwhelming experience seeing all the messages and well-wishing people praying for me. It really helped me through a difficult period."