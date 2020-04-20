Coronavirus: Hibernian chief Leeann Dempster withdraws from SPFL reconstruction task force
Last Updated: 20/04/20 5:51pm
Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has decided not to be part of the SPFL task force focusing on league reconstruction.
Dempster was one of 15 names on the initial list when the task force was announced last week to look into the future of Scottish football when all divisions return to action in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
She will instead focus on being part of a series of SPFL committees, announced on Monday, who will deal with the potential return of Premiership football later in the summer.
Those committees will concentrate on planning for that return, whether supporters will be allowed, and a number of medical, broadcasting and regulatory matters.
The reconstruction task force met for the first time on Monday afternoon, chaired by Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton Academical chairman Les Gray.
That meeting involved 12 other members, four from the Championship, three each from Leagues One and Two and single representatives from the Highland and Lowland leagues.
They were due to talk about the possible future structure of the domestic game, which was brought to a halt last week when all divisions below the Premiership were finished on a points-per-game basis.
Dundee United were handed the Championship title, and therefore promotion to the top division, while Raith Rovers were promoted as League One champions and Cove Rangers secured the League Two title.
Partick Thistle are scheduled to be relegated from the Championship while Stranraer face demotion from League One.
The reconstruction task force will also consider the potential to expand the league by two teams to include the champions of the country's two top non-league divisions - Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts and Highland League champions Brora Rangers.