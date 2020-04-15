Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons end after Dundee vote for SPFL resolution

Dundee have voted yes to an SPFL resolution, meaning the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will finish for the season.

Dundee United have been declared champions of the Ladbrokes Championship, Raith Rovers are champions of Ladbrokes League 1, and Cove Rangers have been crowned champions of Ladbrokes League 2.

The SPFL will launch a task force to consider the possibility of expanding the Premiership for the 2020/21 season.

Championship club Dundee ended up with the deciding vote on the plan - after their original electronic vote did not reach the SPFL - and, having originally intended to vote against, they have now voted in favour meaning the directors' written resolution has passed.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Prior to this positive result, we were unable to make the vital end-of-season payments, which will provide a lifeline to so many clubs in the lower divisions.

"From our detailed discussions with clubs, many were facing an enormous cash-flow crisis. We have moved as quickly as possible to try to resolve this unprecedented situation.

"We will now be working as quickly as we can to get the end-of-season payments to members in the three lower divisions by the end of this week."

The SPFL said: "The directors' written resolution ending season 2019/20 in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League One and Ladbrokes League Two, has been passed with agreement by 81 per cent of all members."

And SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: "With the turmoil and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, there was always going to be a highly-charged and passionate debate about how we secure the future of Scottish football.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this was an existential matter for Scottish clubs, with many of them telling us they were at real risk of going under unless the situation was resolved very quickly, so I'm pleased that the game has moved decisively.

"Whilst more than 80 per cent of clubs agreed with the directors' written resolution, it's clear that others were strongly opposed.

"There has been talk of voiding the season, making emergency loans and so on, but what has been agreed today is not just the best way forward, it was the only realistic way forward.

"I now call on all 42 clubs to move forward in a constructive and positive way."

But League One bottom club Stranraer, one of two sides along with Partick Thistle to have their relegation confirmed as a result of the decision, described it as "grossly unfair".

In a statement, the club said: "At this unprecedented time we felt unanimously as a committee that no football club, Stranraer FC or any other, should be at a detriment due to this horrendous situation.

"It is grossly unfair that any club should be relegated from their respective league whilst a quarter of the season still remains.

"We strongly felt that at this time more than any other that Scottish football should demonstrate the absolute philosophy of real 'sporting integrity' in order to ensure a collective responsibility to all member clubs."