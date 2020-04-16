Hearts owner Ann Budge 'disillusioned' by SPFL resolution vote outcome

Hearts are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she is "disillusioned and bitterly disappointed" by the outcome of the vote on the resolution to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons and intends to fight it.

Championship club Dundee ended up with the deciding vote on the plan - after their original electronic vote did not reach the SPFL - and having originally intended to vote against, they voted in favour, meaning the directors' written resolution has passed.

The SPFL will launch a task force to consider the possibility of expanding the Premiership for the 2020/21 season. The current campaign sees Hearts bottom of the table.

0:58 Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says the fiasco surrounding Dundee's eventual yes vote in favour of an SPFL resolution is 'ugly' for Scottish football Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says the fiasco surrounding Dundee's eventual yes vote in favour of an SPFL resolution is 'ugly' for Scottish football

In a statement, Budge said: "Yesterday afternoon's announcement that Dundee FC has re-cast its vote, in support of the SPFL's written resolution of April 8 leaves me both disillusioned and bitterly disappointed.

"Believe me when I say that I know that you, our supporters, will be equally disappointed and indeed angry. As I have said previously, I believe the whole process has been incredibly badly handled and shows Scottish Football in a very poor light.

3:47 Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains the ramifications and consequences of Dundee's yes vote to an SPFL resolution Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains the ramifications and consequences of Dundee's yes vote to an SPFL resolution

"The reasons for Hearts and others voting against this resolution have been well-documented and, sadly, anyone who believes this decision will draw a line under the whole matter, is in my opinion being optimistic indeed.

"Suffice to say that I believe the SPFL should have admitted that errors had been made in the handling of this resolution, withdrawn it and asked clubs to revote. The outcome may have been the same but at least some of the criticisms would have been addressed.

0:58 Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan says the manner of their relegation doesn't sit very well with the club and questioned the way the vote was handled Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan says the manner of their relegation doesn't sit very well with the club and questioned the way the vote was handled

"However, it is now of paramount importance that we do not give up in our efforts to right this wrong. We will continue to fight for this.

"I have said from the outset that it was imperative that we find a solution that ensures no club is penalised by relegation in a situation where the leagues cannot be finished. The financial consequences are enormous."