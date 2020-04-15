Dundee intended to vote against SPFL's end-of-season resolution

Dundee intended to vote against the SPFL's controversial end-of-season resolution

Dundee say it was their intention to vote against the SPFL's end-of-season resolution but are yet to reveal how they will now vote on the proposals.

The SPFL had tabled a proposal to end the season as it stands in all three divisions below the Premiership, with the top flight remaining postponed for the time being with the option to end the season if it proves impossible to fulfil fixtures.

Championship club Dundee have been left with the deciding vote on the proposal, after the Premiership, League One and League Two clubs backed the plans.

Dundee claim it was their intention to reject the proposal but say their vote did not reach the SPFL, despite being "electronically submitted".

The club now want more time to consider the plans and say they are not ready to cast their deciding vote on the resolution.

2:10 Luke Shanley updates us on the SPFL season which now hinges on Dundee's vote Luke Shanley updates us on the SPFL season which now hinges on Dundee's vote

A club statement read: "It was our intention (as the world has seen through the disappointing and regrettable actions of two championship clubs) to vote 'no' on the proposed resolution.

"Despite being electronically submitted, for whatever reason, our vote did not reach the centre (SPFL).

"We were not aware of that, however, until the SPFL published the 'results' of an incomplete vote and it was shown that Dundee FC's vote was not received.

"This raised an immediate red flag for us; not only was our vote missing, but we discovered that at least two Premiership clubs had modified their position from the understanding we had the day prior.

The Championship club want more time to consider the plans before submitting their vote

"It was then that we decided to put our foot on the ball and pause.

"If what we achieved in our pause was presented by the SPFL in the first instance we would have voted in favour of the proposal."

Dundee have also rubbished reports suggesting the club have been offered lucrative friendlies against Celtic and Rangers in return for their support for or against the resolution.

"We are sorry to disappoint all of the conspiracy theorists by saying that we were never exposed to any 'deals' from either of the Glasgow giants," the statement added.

"They both acted, as we would expect, with complete professionalism."