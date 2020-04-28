Scottish players back SPFL's plans to restructure league in 2020-21 season

Scottish players are in favour of restructuring the league for next season

Scottish footballers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the SPFL's plans for restructuring the league.

A 14-club SPFL task force has been meeting to discuss the plans, and Sky Sports News has learned the 10 clubs in Scottish League Two have agreed between themselves to support a 14-14-14 league reconstruction proposal.

The plans also have the backing of the players after PFA Scotland's Management Committee, made up of players from across the SPFL, asked the union to put the survey out to members to capture their thoughts and opinions.

Just short of 700 players completed the survey and the results, which will be presented to the SPFL's Working Group on League Reconstruction, stated that almost 80 per cent are in favour of the plans for the 2020-21 season.

Sixty per cent favour a 14-14-14 set up with a two-up/two down plus play-offs format and 40 per cent prefer a 14-10-10-10 set up with a one-up/one down plus play-offs format.

PFA Scotland Chairman Liam Craig said: "Everyone seems to have a view on league reconstruction, from our own clubs to supporters and the media. However, it is vitally important that the players voice is heard. That is why we asked PFA Scotland to put this survey out to our members so we can get their opinion on the possible restructuring of the leagues we play in.

"It is the future of the game we play that is being debated, and we feel strongly that our opinion should be taken into consideration."