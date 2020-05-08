Scottish Premiership clubs decide against reconstruction of SPFL pyramid

The Scottish Premiership clubs have decided to abandon proposals to reconstruct the SPFL pyramid, concluding that "this is not the right time".

A 14-club SPFL task force had been meeting to discuss the plans to change the current 12-10-10-10 format to a possible 14-14-14 league construction - which would have saved Partick Thistle and Stranraer from relegation to Leagues One and Two respectively.

However, with football in Scotland still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the leagues beneath the Premiership having finished for the season, it was decided that a reconstruction is not the current priority.

After a meeting of Premiership clubs on Friday, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "The strong feeling of the group was that we must focus all of our energies on emerging from the crisis we face, due to the pandemic, on getting back to playing football safely and getting fans back into grounds as soon as practicably possible.

"Whilst the group sympathises with the plight of the situation the relegated teams are faced with, it concluded that this is not the right time to consider immediate reconstruction in the midst of a crisis.

"But the group is willing to engage in and pick up on these discussions once we are through COVID-19."

The decision means there will not yet be a route into the SPFL for Highland League winners Brora Rangers or Lowland League winner Kelty Hearts.

Brora Rangers have been declared Highland League Champions - but will not yet be able to join the SPFL

A statement from the Scottish Highland Football League read: "Today's news that the current work towards SPFL League Reconstruction has been brought to an abrupt and arbitrary halt is disappointing and frustrating in equal measure.

"This year, albeit in difficult circumstances, the SPFL had its first opportunity since the introduction of the Scottish Football pyramid to meaningfully embrace the spirit of the pyramid.

"It is a matter of great regret that the SPFL has chosen to turn away from that.

"All associated with the Highland League share the undoubted disenchantment that will be felt by Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts."