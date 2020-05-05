Coronavirus: Hearts players accept wage cuts after Ann Budge warning

Hearts have become the latest club to agree wage cuts with players

Scottish Premiership side Hearts have reached an agreement with their entire playing squad over wage cuts.

Owner Ann Budge had previously warned players they must accept pay cuts or receive no money while football remains suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Skipper Steven Naismith offered to take a 50 per cent wage cut more than a month ago and manager Daniel Stendel had been working for nothing, along with an unnamed young player, before Tuesday's agreement was met.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement on temporary salary changes with the entire playing squad," read a statement on Hearts' official website.

"This agreement is essential to help the club manage the impact of COVID-19 on Scottish football, which has seen the suspension of our game.

"This commitment from all of our players, backroom team and off-field staff, which will to help maintain the long-term sustainability of the club, is hugely appreciated and we thank everyone for their continued support.

"The majority of the squad are on furlough leave, with a couple of exceptions due to ongoing treatment for injury, and will continue to maintain their fitness at home."

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack accepts the Scottish Premiership season looks finished.

But the United States-based businessman is heartened by the unified approach among top-flight clubs into working with the Scottish Government to get football back up and running.

Cormack recently wrote to his Premiership counterparts urging them to examine ways of completing this season but he now accepts that aim is looking a forlorn task.

While Rangers and Hearts have petitioned Scottish Professional Football League clubs into launching an independent inquiry into the vote which ended the lower-league season, Cormack was encouraged by a recent conference call where the focus was on getting back to action.