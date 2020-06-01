Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos shortlisted for SFWA player of the year award

Odsonne Edouard finished as the top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic's title winner Odsonne Edouard and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers' Association player of the year award.

Edouard finished the curtailed 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season - in which Neil Lennon's side won the club's ninth straight league title - as the top goalscorer with 22 goals, nine more than Rangers' Jermain Defoe.

Callum McGregor, who started all 30 of Celtic's league games and scored 13 goals in all competitions as they also won the Scottish League Cup, and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland are also on the four-man list.

Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland scored 29 goals last season, including one for Scotland

Shankland scored 29 goals - the same amount as Morelos - in all competitions last season, including one for Scotland, as he helped United secure promotion to the top flight following his move from Ayr.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is among a four-man shortlist for the William Hill manager of the year after securing a domestic double.

Stephen Robinson and Gary Holt also feature after leading their teams to top-six finishes in the Scottish Premiership, while Arbroath's Dick Campbell is nominated after challenging for a play-off spot in the Championship.

1:02 Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his side were by far the best team in the Scottish Premiership and could have eventually finished on 100 points, if the season hadn't been abandoned Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his side were by far the best team in the Scottish Premiership and could have eventually finished on 100 points, if the season hadn't been abandoned

Robinson guided Motherwell to third spot and a Europa League place while Holt's Livingston secured fifth place in their second season back in the top flight.

Ali McCann is on the shortlist for the DoubleTree by Hilton young player of the year award following his breakthrough season in the St Johnstone midfield.

The 20-year-old made 35 appearances for Saints this season after returning from a loan spell at Stranraer.

Motherwell's Allan Campbell has been shortlisted for the best young Scottish talent

Motherwell's Allan Campbell and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson are also on the four-person list for the best young Scottish talent in the country along with Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey.

The nominees for the Scotland player of the year - Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Steven Naismith and McGregor - were previously announced.

The winners of the four awards are expected to be announced over the course of the next two weeks.

Player of the Year: Odsonne Edouard (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)

Manager of the Year: Dick Campbell (Arbroath), Gary Holt (Livingston), Neil Lennon (Celtic), Stephen Robinson (Motherwell)

Young Player of the Year: Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Aaron Hickey (Hearts), Ali McCann (St Johnstone)

International Player of the Year: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Hearts)